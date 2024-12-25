After Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi admits there is lack of dominant men in cinema; 'Tell me who is the next Sunny Deol…'

Vivek Oberoi, known to speak his mind without any filters, added his views on Ajay Devgn's statement about the lack of dominant men in Indian cinema. He acknowledged Ajay's statement and explained that there is a vacuum created in Bollywood over lack of dominant men in today's time. There aren't actors like Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, or Jakie Shroff who can own a room when they walk in.

During an interview with MensXp, Vivek Oberoi highlighted a growing space in the industry due to the lack of dominant male. He explained that the current generation of actors lacks the commanding presence that Amitabh Bachchan once saw in the 70s. It made people look and watch it. Later, it was filled by a new generation of actors like Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt. But, again, it's empty.

Vivek's observation reflects the idea that has been felt by fans who miss the larger-than-life personalities that are an important part of Bollywood's past. Highlighting the gap, he asked, "Tell me, who is the next Sunny Deol? There isn't. Who is the next Ajay Devgn? There isn't. Who is the next Sanjay Dutt? There isn't a person who can just walk in and own the room."

According to Oberoi, earlier male stars didn't just act; they reflected an aura of strength. They used to carry themselves with confidence that enticed audiences, making them turn and watch. Those stars had an impressive screen presence that held attention and was enough to make a statement. It quickly made them stand apart from the crowd. However, he feels this quality has become increasingly rare in the many younger actors.

Vivek also feels that Southern cinema is stepping in to fill this gap. He pointed out that actors like Allu Arjun (Pushpa), Yash (KGF), and Prabhas have successfully established themselves as dominant personalities. It's an important reason for their popularity and why their films have been loved and accepted nationwide, including in Northern India. He believes that people admire South actors because they bring back the intense, magnetic presence that Bollywood is currently missing.

When asked about the difference between a man and a boy, he stated, "A boy walks into the room hoping that he can please everyone. A man walks into the room, knowing he doesn't have to please anyone."

The Saathiya actor emphasized that this reflects the changing dynamics in Indian cinema. As Bollywood struggles to present its leading men, Southern stars become national icons by using that vacuum.

Previously, Ajay Devgn raised the issues in an interview with Raneer Allahbadia and pointed out how social media and overexposure often takes over younger actors. He believes this trend makes it difficult for stars to maintain an dominant male quality that was a USP of past superstars.

