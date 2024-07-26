4 signs that prove you’re sophisticated but desi at heart like Rani Mukerji’s Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a beloved movie that has created a special place in the hearts of fans. Directed by Karan Johar, the cult-classic film even after 25 years of its release never ceases to entertain the movie-enthusiasts.

While fans go gaga over Rahul and Anjali’s tale of friendship and love story, let’s admit that it wouldn’t have been iconic had it not been for a twist brought by Tina, played by Rani Mukerji. Here we’ve enlisted some of the pointers that we think made her character all the more unique. Find out if you can also relate to her.

4 signs that make Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a relatable character

1. You’re the trendsetter

Remember the first day of Tina in college, when she turned everybody’s heads with her on-point fashion sense? In fact, it was her perfect skills in fashion and make-up that gave a major complex to Kajol’s Anjali, leaving her inspired to give it a try as well.

2. You’re a perfect combo of sophistication and sanskars

Tina was a loveable character as she amped up the style quotient and looked this glamorous self. However, she remained a true Indian at heart. Never forgetting her roots, she was spiritual and would go to the temple. Remember ‘Om Jai Jagdish’ that Tina sings for the first time to give a befitting reply to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul after the latter taunts her about living in London.

3. You’re emotional and sympathetic

This quality is enough to prove that Tina had a heart of gold. Right after Anjali gets mocked for imitating Tina’s fashion choices, she along with Rahul is the first one to console and encourage her. In fact, despite having Rahul in her life, she felt guilt about coming in between two best friends. One can also realize how emotional she must have been that she wrote letters to her daughter even before her birth.

4. You are a no nonsense person

If you’re an ardent fan of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, then you ought to remember “London mein rehne se, wahan padne likhne se, main apne sanskaar nahi bhuli aur ye tum mat bhulna” was quite a savage answer to give it back to Rahul when he aimlessly tried to tease her about forgetting her roots.

Hands down, Tina’s character is one of its kinds that enjoy a special place in our hearts.

Which one of the above-mentioned qualities did you admire about her? Do let us know in the comments section.

