Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor shares journey of becoming Danger Lanka in BTS PICS; thanks Rohit Shetty for trusting him when 'many weren't willing to'

Arjun Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Singham Again, where he has received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Danger Lanka. Recently, Kapoor took to social media to share some exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets, reflecting on his journey of transforming into the 'perfect role' of Danger Lanka. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the director Rohit Shetty for trusting him when 'not many were willing to'.

In the pictures and videos shared, Arjun Kapoor and Rohit Shetty are seen working closely on the sets of Singham Again. In one video and picture, Shetty is shown adjusting Kapoor's look before the camera starts rolling.

In another picture, the duo is seen having a conversation with Ranveer Singh. While other BTS pictures showcase Kapoor in his menacing role from the star-studded movie.

The caption read, "The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that’s all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he’s shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved."

The post further read, "This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you, @itsrohitshetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I’d do this all over again in a heartbeat".

In a recent interview with IANS, Arjun shared that returning to a character like Danger Lanka feels like reconnecting with the roots of his career, as it brings him back to the intense role he portrayed as Parma in Ishqzaade.

He expressed his excitement over the positive reaction he has received for playing the antagonist in Singham Again, directed by Shetty.

The actor mentioned that the response to his character, Danger Lanka, has been incredibly encouraging, with fans appreciating this raw, unapologetic side of him.

The Ki & Ka actor added that every role he takes on shapes him, and this particular role has reminded him of the passion that ignited his career. Arjun credited the audience for embracing his transformation and joining him on this new journey.

Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

