AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu decides to get separated from Oscar winning music director after 29 years of marriage; cites 'significant emotional strain in their relationship' as reason

In a sudden turn of events, Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation after 29 years of togetherness. The news surprises the fans and well-wishers because they have always been seen in public life supporting each other.

Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, released an official statement announcing their separation: "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship," the statement read.

The lawyer further cited differences between the couple as a potential reason for their separation, and the statement further mentioned, "Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira emphasized that she had taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life."

The Oscar-winning Indian music composer had an arranged marriage with Saira, and the couple tied the knot in 1995. They have kept their personal life under wraps, but AR Rahman used to often share posts admiring his wife on Instagram with their heartfelt pictures together.

While Saira has always played an active role in supporting her husband in his career and was seen beside him at important events. She is also known for her social and philanthropic efforts. They have three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Given their distance from the media glare, this is unexpected.

AR Rahman is one of India's most admired music composers and singers, known for creating chart-topping songs across multiple genres and languages. He last worked on creating the soundtrack for Dhanush's second directorial venture, Raayan.

At the same time, some of his upcoming projects include Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Thug Life, and Gandhi Talks, among others.

