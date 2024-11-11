Singham Again's Rohit Shetty calls Hardik Pandya's comeback 'nothing short of cinematic': 'It's like watching a movie- where hero falls...'

Rohit Shetty, director of Singham Again, views Hardik Pandya’s journey over the past year as a thrilling narrative full of highs and lows. He compares it to a movie plot, where Pandya faces setbacks in both his personal and professional life before making a remarkable comeback. Shetty believes Pandya’s return 'was nothing short of cinematic, highlighting how it’s like watching a movie where the hero falls and comebacks, even as 10,000-20,000 people jeer.'

On Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube show, filmmaker Rohit Shetty discussed Hardik Pandya’s emotional ups and downs over the past year, offering a storyteller's perspective on the cricketer’s journey.

Shetty shared his thoughts on Pandya’s journey, describing it as nothing short of cinematic. He explained that it was like watching a movie where the hero faces immense jeering from a crowd, only to return later, winning the nation’s heart and receiving applause.

The Simmba director highlighted the emotional moment when Pandya, having overcome setbacks, was cheered by the same audience that once booed him, with tears in his eyes, calling it "real cinema."

Hardik Pandya took over as captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2024 IPL season, succeeding Rohit Sharma after a decade of leadership. However, his appointment was met with disapproval from fans, who expressed their dissatisfaction with loud boos when he stepped onto the Wankhede pitch.

The season was challenging for Pandya, as Mumbai ended up at the bottom of the rankings. Amidst intense pressure, he struggled to perform with both bat and ball, facing significant difficulties throughout the tournament.

Fast forward to the 2024 T20 World Cup at Wankhede, and the atmosphere was entirely different. The same crowd that had once booed Hardik Pandya now cheered him on, after his crucial role in India’s victory, including bowling the final, tense over against South Africa.

Overcome with emotion, Pandya couldn’t hold back his tears, and the heartwarming moment quickly went viral across social media platforms.

On the personal front, Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković parted ways in July 2024. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, announcing their separation after four years together. They emphasized that while the decision was difficult, they cherished the joy, respect, and companionship they had shared as partners and as a family.

