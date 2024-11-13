Malaika Arora admits it wasn’t easy for her to move on after father’s demise; reveals working on ‘something special’ for him: ‘We all need to…’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

Malaika Arora, who shares a close bond with her family, has gone through a tough phase in her personal life. Months after her break-up with Arjun Kapoor, the actress-model lost her father, Anil Mehta, in September this year. She now seems to have moved on. Malaika recently expressed that moving on after dad Anil Mehta's demise wasn't easy. The actress revealed that she is working on something special and noted that we need to keep going forward.

In a recent statement to the media, Malaika Arora opened up on her father Anil Mehta's death and how she has processed the loss in recent months.

“We all need to keep moving forward…That’s what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it’s important to give ourselves space to heal," Malaika said.

The 51-year-old actress further shared that returning to work keeps her "focused" and improves her mental health. She added that work gives her clarity about taking care of her mother and family.

Talking about her work, Malaika Arora continued that she is excited to explore her creative side in her upcoming brand collaborations. Malaika also revealed that she has "something special" to be announced soon which will be an ode to her late father.

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta was found dead at his Mumbai residence on September 11, 2024. He allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of his building in Bandra. A postmortem report suggested that he died due to multiple injuries. His cremation service was held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in the city on September 12.

Anil Mehta is survived by his wife Joyce Polycarp, and two daughters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Meanwhile, Malaika respectfully parted ways with her former boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor in May 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

