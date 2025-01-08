5 Bollywood films that will motivate you to start afresh in life

Making a fresh start is important in life, but it is equally challenging. Whether you want to get over a setback, leave your old job, move cities or follow your passion, none of this is easy. It requires a lot of courage, self-reflection and every ounce of motivation to take that step. Several filmmakers have used this undertone in their films to convey relatable stories. If you want to watch such films, here is a list of 5 must-watch Bollywood films that inspire new beginnings in your life.

5 must watch Bollywood Films on for a fresh start in life

1. Tamasha (2015)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Runtime: 2h 19m

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Have you found it difficult to escape societal expectations and make a new start? If yes, you must watch Tamasha, a heartwarming movie showcasing Ved's journey, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who makes a similar change. He struggles to live a life shaped by societal expectations until he goes on a trip with Tara that renews his passion for storytelling.

The film is the perfect watch to help you get motivation to follow your happiness and break free from societal norms. It will inspire you to seek that new beginning and is a must-watch for anyone stuck in life.

2. Wake Up Sid (2009)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma

Runtime: 2h 18m

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Many of us come across a point where we are confused over our passion or purpose in life. Making that new beginning for a better future is difficult in this situation. A similar story is showcased in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Wake Up Sid. In the film, Sid, played by the actor, is a young man from a wealthy household who has led a comfortable life.

However, when he begins college, he has his first encounter with hard work and responsibilities. Gradually, he is helped by his friend Aisha, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, who helps him find his passion for photography and motivates him to make a new start in that direction. The film reminds us how it's never too late to make meaningful changes in life.

3. Chhichhore (2019)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Runtime: 2h 23m

IMDb Rating: 8.0

The common perception is that you can not make a new start after a certain age or time. But you always can, and Chhichhore, a beautiful film based on the journey of a group of friends who face ups and downs together, learns to rise from failures and teaches us how it's never too late to make a start. It showcases two periods of college and their struggles as adults, highlighting how failures lead to success and that you always have a chance to start again.

4. The Sky Is Pink (2019)

Genre: Biography/Drama

Director: Shonali Bose

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim

Runtime: 2h 23m

IMDb Rating: 7.5

It is never easy to make a new start when difficulties in life surround you. But The Sky Is Pink is a heartfelt film about the journey of parents Aditi and Niren, who do their best to ensure that their daughter, suffering from a terminal illness, lives every moment of her life to its fullest. hkm

Despite their pain and heartbreak moments, they steal every opportunity to be happy and solve old issues to move ahead. Overall, the film will motivate you to make a new start and hold hope in a grief situation.

5. Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Habib Faisal

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor

Runtime: 2h 12m

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Every middle-class household runs from pay to pay every month, where making a new start is always a distant idea. But a film that can give you the courage to dream big is Do Dooni Chaar. It's an underrated film about the Duggal family, who have a middle-class household and yearn to improve their quality of life.

One of the ways they try to make a shift in their life is by upgrading from a scooter to a car, where their journey is filled with ups, downs, humors, and important lessons. It will inspire you to dream big despite challenging conditions and take that one step you have always been scared of taking.

Which Bollywood film inspired you to make a new start?

