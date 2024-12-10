5 films on Netflix that offer a scenic escape to the mountains

Bollywood has a knack for showcasing the stunning beauty of mountains, turning them into more than just backdrops. If you're a nature lover or an avid traveler, these films will surely make you pack your bags and head straight for the hills. Here's a look at some of the Bollywood films that show mountains like never before—each scene more enchanting than the last!

5 films on Netflix for your next mountain getaway inspiration

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The film prominently showcases the picturesque landscapes of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Early in the story, the characters, led by Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor), embark on a thrilling trek to the Rohtang Pass. The sweeping views of the snow-capped mountains, the rugged terrain, and the vibrant energy of youth combine to create a captivating atmosphere.

The trekking scenes, along with the breathtaking scenery, encourage viewers to take that long-awaited trip to the mountains.

2. Tamasha

While much of Tamasha is set in Corsica, an island in the Mediterranean, it features stunning mountainous backdrops that enhance the romantic narrative. The mountains of Corsica provide a raw, unspoiled setting that symbolizes the characters' inner turmoil and personal growth.

The beauty of the rugged, isolated landscapes of Corsica mirrors the emotional isolation of the protagonists, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The mountains serve as a metaphor for the journey of self-discovery, making you yearn to explore the isolated natural beauty of such an untouched destination.

3. Lakshya

Lakshya is set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Himalayan mountain range. The film follows the story of a young man, played by Hrithik Roshan, who joins the army and faces challenges in the Kargil War. The rugged terrain of the mountains is featured prominently in the war sequences.

The stunning mountain vistas in Lakshya symbolize the struggles and perseverance of the protagonist. The high-altitude environment inspires awe for the natural beauty and makes the viewer long to visit the serene yet powerful landscapes of the Himalayas.

4. Fitoor

Set in Kashmir, Fitoor features the majestic Himalayas and the beautiful Dal Lake as its backdrop. The film’s romantic narrative is intertwined with the tranquil yet strikingly beautiful mountainous scenery, which enhances the story's emotional intensity.

The mountains in Fitoor, starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur, act as both a literal and metaphorical representation of the tumultuous and passionate love story. The combination of snow-capped peaks, lush greenery, and serene lakes evokes a longing for the natural beauty of Kashmir and invites viewers to immerse themselves in its majestic allure.

5. Kapoor & Sons

Set in the picturesque hills of Dalhousie and the broader Himachal Pradesh region, Kapoor & Sons showcases stunning mountainous landscapes. The beautiful hilltop house in which the Kapoor family resides overlooks lush valleys and mountains.

The mountains in Kapoor & Sons add warmth to the otherwise complex family drama. The lush green hills and misty surroundings represent the emotional ups and downs of the characters’ lives, while the mountain setting becomes a source of peace and healing. The visuals encourage a yearning to experience the tranquility of these hidden gems in Himachal Pradesh.

Each of these films uses mountains in a distinct way, whether to symbolize personal growth, emotional turbulence, or simply to create a beautiful backdrop for the narrative. The stunning visuals of the mountains, in various settings like the Himalayas, the Alps, and the hills of Himachal Pradesh, provide an irresistible invitation to explore the natural beauty these regions offer.

Whether you're looking for adventure, romance, or a serene escape, these films will definitely inspire you to pack your bags and head to the mountains.

