INSIDE Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s 48-hour anniversary celebration in jungle with champagne, bonfire and more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal continue to set relationship goals, whether in public or through their social media. Celebrating three years of marriage, they marked the occasion with a unique 48-hour jungle getaway, complete with champagne, bonfires, and unforgettable moments.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share glimpses of her unforgettable jungle anniversary celebration. In one photo, she stuns in a yellow dress, accessorized with sunglasses, with lush greenery in the background. Another shot shows her from behind, walking through the forest in a white shirt, trousers, and a jacket tied around her waist—looking effortlessly stylish.

She also shared images of wildlife, including a leopard and Nilgai, along with a safari car under the sun. Photos of a cozy bonfire and a wooden Christmas tree added to the charm. Katrina's selfie in a blue hoodie and matching cap, posing by the pool, is simply unmissable. The final image captures a champagne toast with Vicky Kaushal, marking their special anniversary celebration.

Katrina Kaif shared the stunning jungle moments with the caption, “48 hrs in the jungle..."

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the pictures dropped. One user commented, “Ufff… last picture,” while another gushed, “Somebody’s looking cute!” A fan praised her posts, writing, “You have great taste in posting pictures.” Another playful comment read, “Third picture... Tiger Zinda Hai...” Fans also flooded the post with anniversary wishes, including one that said, “Happy anniversary favs!” One user called her a “true example of pure beauty.”

Katrina Kaif celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal by sharing a beautiful selfie on Instagram. The actress looked radiant, while Vicky donned a black t-shirt, cap, and sunglasses, sporting a mustache likely for his upcoming movie Love & War.

In the picture, Vicky lovingly wrapped his arm around Katrina as they posed happily together. Katrina's heartfelt caption read, "Dil tu, jaan tu..." (My heart, my life) with a red heart emoji, expressing her love for her husband.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently filming Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His upcoming period drama, Chhaava, is set to release on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, in her lineup, though there are no updates on its shooting schedule yet.

