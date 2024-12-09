Bollywood Newswrap, December 9: Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai with daughter Dua, Sanjay Dutt’s first look from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OUT and more

December 9, 2024, was a buzzing day in Bollywood! Deepika Padukone made her return to Mumbai with daughter Dua in town, while fans got a first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s intense new look in Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff. From these major updates to other exciting headlines, here’s everything you need to know from today’s Bollywood newswrap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 9, 2024:

1. Deepika Padukone returns back to Mumbai with daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone made a heartwarming return to Mumbai with her baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh. The actress was spotted at Kalina Airport, gently cradling her newborn in her arms. She looked radiant in a red dress. Meanwhile, little Dua, wrapped in a cozy white outfit, was seen peacefully nestled against her mother’s shoulder, creating a tender moment.

2. Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez’ Fateh teaser OUT

The teaser for Sonu Sood's Fateh has finally dropped, and it promises an intense, action-packed journey. The film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role, reveals Sonu in the role of Fateh—a man with a hidden past who is drawn back into action after a local girl is targeted by a cyber mafia. Fateh returns to his former ways, determined to take down the network with his relentless skills.

3. Rajkummar Rao gives big update on Stree 3

In a recent interview with News18, Rajkummar Rao provided an update on Stree 3, confirming that the much-awaited sequel is in the works but won't be released anytime soon. He stressed that the team wants to ensure the project is done right without rushing into a sequel just for the sake of capitalizing on the previous success.

Reflecting on the six-year gap between Stree and Stree 2, Rajkummar assured fans that while Stree 3 won't take as long, the team, including director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan, is focused on crafting a great story that pushes the boundaries of the franchise.

4. Sanjay Dutt’s first look from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OUT

Sanjay Dutt has officially joined the cast of Baaghi 4, alongside Tiger Shroff, in a role that is sure to captivate fans. The filmmakers have revealed a chilling first-look poster showcasing Dutt in a fierce, commanding avatar. In the intense image, Dutt is seated on a throne, in bloodstained clothes, holding a lifeless woman in his arms, his face a mix of pain and rage.

The gripping tagline, "Every Aashiq Is A Villain," only adds to the suspense. Dutt's powerful presence promises to elevate the Baaghi franchise to new heights.

5. Parineeti Chopra on choosing Amar Singh Chamkila over Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

In a recent interview on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, Parineeti Chopra shared her decision to turn down the role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in favor of Amar Singh Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh.

She revealed that she believed the higher power had something better planned for her. The opportunity to collaborate with AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali, along with the chance to showcase her singing skills, made Chamkila an irresistible choice. The film earned her both love and critical acclaim.

