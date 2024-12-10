Alia Bhatt twins with Kareena Kapoor in red, Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan exude royalty as they jet off to invite PM Modi; know why

It's a time for celebration for the Kapoor family and Hindi cinema as they mark 100 years of 'The Showman' Raj Kapoor. To commemorate this grand occasion, the Kapoor family is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the private airport in Kalina. They flew to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and invite him over to celebrate 100 years of Raj Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a red tissue saree adorned with light golden work on it. The Alpha actress styled her hair in a low bun and completed her look with minimal, delicate earrings. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked dapper in a royal black suit, and we simply couldn't take our eyes off Raha Kapoor's parents.

See here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning as she twinned with Alia in a red suit. Bebo's simplicity and elegance in the Anarkali suit kept us captivated. The Crew actress kept her hair loose and accessorized with minimal earrings and a bindi. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan exuded royal charm in a three-piece bandhgala, serving up his signature Pataudi look.

See here:

Neetu Kapoor looked stunning in a golden-ivory Anarkali suit, and it's safe to say she is aging like fine wine. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor also joined the meeting and looked ever so gorgeous in an off-white suit with intricate golden borders and designs.

Advertisement

See here:

Ranbir Kapoor recently announced a film festival dedicated to his legendary grandfather and actor, Raj Kapoor. Shortly after, Kareena Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family took to their respective Instagram handles to officially confirm the event.

The post shared a monochrome photo of Raj Kapoor, showcasing his iconic characters beside him, with "Raj Kapoor 100" written at the top. The festival, marking the 100th birth anniversary of the renowned filmmaker, will feature 10 of Kapoor's iconic films, to be screened in 40 cities and 135 cinemas at PVR-INOX and Cinepolis.

The caption accompanying the post expressed the Kapoor family's pride in celebrating Raj Kapoor's legacy. It was shared that they were honored to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker, fondly referred to as India's Greatest Showman.

The announcement invited audiences to join from December 13–15, 2024, for a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films, which would be screened across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4: Sonam Bajwa’s entry to action universe CONFIRMED; don’t miss Tiger Shroff’s ‘rebel’ style welcome