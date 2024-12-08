Ranbir Kapoor reveals Animal will be made across 3 parts, spills beans about Brahmastra Part 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt; ‘I get to play…’

In his career spanning decades, Ranbir Kapoor tasted success and failure in equal measures. But Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal did what no other movie could. After the actioner’s massive success, the actor reveals that the film will be made across three parts. He also spilled some unknown facts about Brahmastra Part 2 featuring his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor recently sat down for a quick conversation with Deadline Hollywood and gave updates about some of his anticipated projects. When asked about Animal Park, the actor stated that the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is making another film right now. Hence, they would start with Animal Part 2 by 2027.

Talking about Sandeep’s idea behind the Animal franchise, Kapoor stated that the filmmaker flirted with what he wanted to do with the movie. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor said that Vanga intends to make it over three parts, and the second part is called Animal Park. Kapoor further revealed that they have been sharing ideas from the first film itself.

Sharing insights about his character in Animal Park, Kapoor revealed, “It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist.” When asked how he gets to play two characters in the upcoming movie, the star explained that in the first part, the antagonist gets plastic surgery, and he starts looking like the protagonist, and that’s where the story is going to take off in part two.

In the same chat, he spoke about Brahmastra Part 2. Revealing details about the project, the son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor expressed that it’s currently in the writing stage. While part 1 was called Shiva, part 2 is called Dev. The most exciting part for him is the cast, which they haven’t announced yet.

RK also heaped praise on the film’s director and one of his closest friends, Ayan Mukerji, and stated that Brahmastra was one of the first few films of that nature, especially for Indian cinema. While they have explored and touched upon certain ideas, he thinks that the movie has the potential to really grow in the coming parts. When asked if Alia Bhatt will be in the second installment of Brahmastra, Ranbir confirmed with a strong “Of course.” Currently, the actor is working on his upcoming movie, Ramayana Part 1.

