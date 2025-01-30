Deva: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming action thriller

Deva is gearing up to end the first month of 2025 with a bang. The trailer of the Shahid Kapoor-led action thriller has created a lot of buzz among the audience. Ahead of the theatrical release, let’s have a look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details that you should know about the movie before watching it.

Deva stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead as a police officer. Pooja Hegde plays the ‘bold and beautiful’ character of Diya. The cast also includes Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal.

Deva revolves around Shahid Kapoor’s cop character and an investigation into a major case. The 2-minute, 18-second trailer showed Shahid in an action-packed avatar. He takes a crazy and aggressive turn, leading to an article being printed about him that asks, “Police or Mafia?”

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers had shot three different climaxes of the film to keep the identity of the k*ller hidden. A source stated, “Since Deva is a thriller about a m*rder that has taken place, it’s crucial to avoid leaks. To keep the curiosity intact, Rosshan, Shahid, and key stakeholders of Deva came up with the idea of shooting for three different climaxes and having three different versions of who is the k*ller.”

Watch the trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Deva a ‘UA 16+’ rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 156 minutes and 53 seconds, which means 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 53 seconds.

An energetic song titled Bhasad Macha has been released from the soundtrack of the film. It showcases the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. The actors set the dance floor on fire with their moves. Bhasad Macha has been sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri. The music is composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are by Raj Shekhar.

Deva is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025.