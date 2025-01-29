Enjoyed Zahan Kapoor’s Black Warrant? Here are 5 similar thrilling OTT series that you shouldn’t miss
Are you looking for more crime thriller series after watching the Zahan Kapoor starrer Black Warrant? Here are some gripping shows that you must catch on OTT.
The thrilling crime drama series Black Warrant was released on Netflix on January 10, 2025. Starring Zahan Kapoor in the lead role, the show has received a lot of love from the audience. Are you a fan of such shows and are looking for more options after enjoying Black Warrant? Here are 5 similar series on OTT that you shouldn’t miss at any cost.
1. Delhi Crime
Delhi Crime is a crime drama series created by Richie Mehta. It is available to stream on Netflix. The cast of the show includes Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles. Two seasons have been released that showcase police investigations of heinous crimes.
2. Mirzapur
Mirzapur is another famous Indian crime thriller series. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Varma, and more feature in the series. The story revolves around a crime boss who rules the district of Mirzapur. Three seasons of the show can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
3. Special Ops
Special Ops is a spy thriller series that can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. It is about a RAW agent who forms a special task force to catch the culprit behind multiple terrorist attacks in India. The series stars Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, and more in significant roles. The show is created by Neeraj Pandey.
4. Paatal Lok
Another popular crime thriller show on Amazon Prime Video is Paatal Lok. Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag play pivotal roles in the series. The story follows Hathiram Chaudhary, a police officer who investigates dark cases. Two seasons have been released to date.
5. Scoop
Scoop is a crime drama series directed by Hansal Mehta. It is available to stream on Netflix. The show features Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead. It is about a crime reporter who becomes the prime suspect in the m*rder of another journalist.
Are there any other crime series that you enjoy on OTT?
