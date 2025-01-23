5 times Johny Lever and his daughter Jamie Lever made us laugh out loud with their hilarious reels; WATCH

Veteran comedian Johny Lever and his equally talented daughter, Jamie Lever, have been winning hearts and tickling funny bones with their hilarious Instagram reels. Known for their impeccable comic timing and natural chemistry, the father-daughter duo has created a treasure trove of entertaining content that has fans laughing out loud.

From witty impersonations to quirky sketches, their reels showcase a perfect blend of humor and creativity, proving that comedy runs in their family. With every post, Johny and Jamie remind us why they are among the most loved entertainers on social media.

5 times Johny Lever and Jamie Lever's Instagram reels left us in stitches:

Making his reel debut with daughter Jamie Lever, Johny Lever can be seen mimicking one of his iconic roles from the movie Awara Paagal Deewana. In the video, Jamie portrays her dad's character, while Johny plays Paresh Rawal's role from the cult comedy film.

See here:

In the second video, Johny Lever is seen joining the "In The Ghetto" trend with his daughter Jamie and son Jesse Lever. The trio can be seen perfectly syncing their steps, and we can't help but be impressed!

See here:

In the third video, Jamie can be seen trying to fix something on her phone. When she's unable to do so, she asks her father, "Mr. Fix It," for help. Johny then enacts, "Abhi theek karke deta hoon, madam."

Advertisement

See here:

In the fourth video, the father-daughter duo reenacts the most famous scene from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Jamie plays Farida Jalal's role and Johnny portrays his own character. We are left in stitches watching it!

See here:

In the fifth video, the father, daughter, and son can be seen joining another viral trend, Toma Toma, coordinating their steps, and we are totally sold on their hook step.

See here:

Johny Lever is renowned for his iconic comedic roles in Bollywood, showcasing his impeccable timing and versatility. His memorable performances in films like Baazigar, Dhulha Mil Gaya, Hero No. 1, and Awara Paagal Deewana have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences, making him a comedy legend.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Here’s what auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana did after meeting actor’s mother Sharmila Tagore