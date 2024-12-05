Shah Rukh Khan recreating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s iconic scene with Karan Johar is the laughter dose you need: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and his mammoth stardom don’t really need an introduction. His public appearances in any corner of the world are bound to stir the internet. Most recently, several videos surfaced on the internet as he attended an event in Delhi. From narrating his iconic dialogues to striking his signature open-arm pose, King Khan delighted his fans—and how!

A video posted by a fan page, team SRK Warriors, showed Shah Rukh Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Karan Johar sharing the stage. King Khan exuding his timeless charm narrates his beloved and iconic dialogue looking at Johar saying, "ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai aur pyaar ek baar hota hai waah...tum nahi samjhoge Karan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" leaving audience in splits.

In response to this, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director quips, "Main kaise samjhun jab sabse samajhdaar aap hi hain (How do I understand when you’re the most intelligent)" and takes a bow.

Take a look

In another video that surfaced on the internet, SRK with his effortless charisma narrates another iconic dialogue of Jab Tak Hai Jaan to a lady beautifully dressed in white. His sweet gesture not only leaves the lady mesmerized, but the loudest cheer and hooting is enough to prove his charismatic impact in the room.

Advertisement

The videos from the event, from his signature open-arm pose to performing on Jawan’s song Chaleya, have left fans in a frenzy. Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comments section with multiple red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Take a look at the viral videos from the event

On Wednesday, a video went viral on the internet as King Khan hit the dance floor with his infectious dance moves on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. His electrifying performance drew the attention of fans, who couldn’t stop reacting to the video.

A fan wrote, "Aging like fine wine" Another fan admitted, "He's doing so perfectly on his 50s and i m suffering knee pain r back pain in my 20s," while a third fan mentioned, "He is always adorable in our hearts."

Take a look

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King. The upcoming hard-core action entertainer will unite him with his daughter, Suhana Khan, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia admits Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat helped in ‘accepting her body’; recalls being told she was ‘big’ and ‘fat’ in Kaavaalaa