Jamie Lever imitates likely reactions of Rakhi Sawant and others to Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba song; Arjit Taneja and more REACT

Jamie Lever never fails to offer a good dose of laughter to fans with her entertaining videos. After recreating Sharmin Segal's popular dialogue from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Johnny Lever's daughter seems to be obsessed with the Tauba Tauba fever. The content creator shared a video on her social media handle, initiating the accent of Bollywood celebrities and their possible reaction to Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's song from the Bad Newz film.

As soon as she posted the hilarious clip, it went viral among netizens. The video has already garnered millions of views on Instagram. Let us have a look!

Jamie Lever's rib-tickling video on Tauba Tauba, mimicking Rakhi Sawant

The video is about Jamie Lever emulating celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi, Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Pandey, and Rakhi Sawant. When she acted like the Main Hoon Na actress, Jamie said, "Excuse me, Mr Vicky Kaushal. Yeh jo gaana hai na aapka Tauba Tauba, Katrina bhi aapko bolegi ki sabse achha koi dance kar sakta hai toh Rakhi Sawant dance kar sakti hai."

"(This song of yours is Tauba Tauba; even Katrina will tell you that if someone can dance the best, then she is none other than Rakhi Sawant)."

Jamie as Rakhi went on to add, "Mujhe iss gaane mein lena chahiye tha. Aapke baaju mein main dance karti thi, chaar chaand lag jaate the. Tauba hi mach jaati thi (You should have cast me in this song. I used to dance beside you; it was so wonderful. It was like fire on the stage). Tauba Tauba you know."

Have a look at the video here:

Arjit Taneja, Anjali Anand, and Palak Sindhwani react

Commenting on Jamie Lever's Tauba Tauba special video, Arjit Taneja complained about why the video ended. The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayye actor wrote. "But Why did the video end." Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Anjali Anand commented, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHA RAKHI ATE THEM ALLLL." Further, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani dropped a red heart and raised hands emoji in the commented section.

Check out the comments here:

