6 Netflix movies that offer a reality check on married life – NO CAP

Falling in love is not the end of the story—it’s just the beginning of a new chapter, one that brings the reality check of life after marriage. Many Bollywood films have done an excellent job of portraying the truth about married life, offering a mix of emotions, challenges, and growth. If you’re looking for handpicked movies that explore the ups and downs of married life, here are some top picks available to watch on Netflix.

6 movies on Netflix about life after marriage

1. Chalte Chalte (2003)

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Satish Shah, Lillete Dubey, Johnny Lever, Jas Arora Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza IMDb Rating: 6.5 /10

6.5 /10 Release Year: 2003

One of the most romantic and realistic movies ever made in Bollywood has to be Chalte Chalte. The movie narrates the story of two people, Raj and Priya, who fall madly in love with each other and get married. However, after living together, they discover differences in their personalities and backgrounds, leading to a brief rift in their relationship. Ultimately, this turbulence in their bond only strengthens their relationship, helping them understand each other better than ever.

2. Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Neelam Kothari, Satish Shah Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Release Year: 1999

A quintessential Bollywood family drama goes beyond the story of a married couple and delves deeper into the essence of family life. It beautifully portrays traditional Indian values, the complexities of relationships within a joint family, and the intricacies of family dynamics. Such films emphasize the importance of unity, loyalty, and staying together as a family through thick and thin.

3. Mr & Mrs Mahi (2024)

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra Director: Sharan Sharma

Sharan Sharma IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Release Year: 2024

This is a modern-day story that revolves around an arranged-married couple, Mahendra and Mahima. Despite their differences, they share a deep and mutual love for cricket. Initially, Mahendra supports his wife’s childhood dream of hitting the red ball into the stands, but his insecurity and jealousy soon surface, adding drama that is high on emotions.

4. Darlings (2022)

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Release Year: 2022

The harsh reality is that abusive marriages remain a bitter truth in society. Many women endure toxic relationships, but Darlings offers a fresh perspective by turning the tables and showing what happens when a woman decides to stand up for herself.

5. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006)

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher, Abhishek Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 6.1 /10

6.1 /10 Release Year: 2006

Just like abusive marriages, extra-marital affairs are another bitter truth of society. The betrayal can be hurtful but way ahead of its time, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna narrates the story of two friends who are unhappy in their respective marriages. While they try to help each other and rekindle joy in each other’s lives, they end up falling in love with each other instead.

6. Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dasani, Shivkumar Subramaniam, Danish Sood Director: Vivek Soni

Vivek Soni IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Release Year: 2021

This criminally underrated film tells the adorable story of a married couple, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar. It explores a modern-day arranged marriage, where the couple navigates the challenges of their first year apart in a long-distance relationship and learns valuable lessons along the way.

Which of these films did you enjoy watching?

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

