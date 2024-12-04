5 best movies on Netflix that explore the critical subject of domestic abuse

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

As films are often referred to as the mirror of society, some Bollywood movies have successfully addressed subjects that are often overlooked. One such topic is abusive marriages and domestic abuse. Let’s take a moment to acknowledge some of the best movies on Netflix that have touched upon this important issue.

5 movies on Netflix that explore the complex theme of domestic abuse

1. Darlings (2022)

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Rajesh Sharma

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Rajesh Sharma Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Release Year: 2022

2022 Genre: Dark Comedy

There couldn’t be a better way to address a serious and sensitive topic like domestic abuse than through dark comedy. The film tells the story of Badru (Alia Bhatt), who seeks revenge on her abusive husband, Hamza (Vijay Varma). Badru’s journey reflects the anxiety, depression, and trauma she endures, highlighting the severe impact of domestic abuse on mental health.

What sets this movie apart is its unique approach—showing what happens when the tables are turned, and a woman stands up for herself, taking control of her life.

2. Do Patti (2024)

Cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Prachee Shah

Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Prachee Shah Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Shashanka Chaturvedi IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Release Year: 2024

2024 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

The latest release on Netflix, Do Patti, is a powerful example of a film that addresses the topic of domestic abuse. It delves into the mind of an abuser, explores the psyche of the victim, and captures the emotions of those who witness the abuse. This must-watch film not only highlights the protagonist's coping mechanisms but also emphasizes the crucial role of support systems—family, friends, and social services—in helping victims of domestic abuse.

3. Bulbbul (2020)

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose

Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose Director: Anvita Dutt

Anvita Dutt IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Release Year: 2020

2020 Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

One of the acclaimed horror-mystery films, Bulbbul explores the subject of domestic abuse in a subtle yet significant manner. It highlights the emotional and psychological trauma that Triptii Dimri’s Bulbbul undergoes because of her abusive husband, Indranil, played by Rahul Bose.

The film shows how the escalation of physical and emotional violence can even lead to mental health issues that can affect one's relationships and daily life.

4. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Vivaan Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, John Abraham, Konkona Sensharma, Annu Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra, Vivaan Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, John Abraham, Konkona Sensharma, Annu Kapoor Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Release Year: 2011

2011 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

If you’re looking to watch a thriller with themes of women empowerment all in one, then 7 Khoon Maaf will not disappoint you. The movie depicts the story of Priyanka Chopra’s Susanna, who suffers physical and emotional abuse from her husbands. She is manipulated and controlled by them which later develops a desire in her to seek revenge against her abusive husbands.

Her coping mechanism and journey have brilliantly been used by Vishal Bhardwaj to showcase the themes of women's empowerment.

5. Haseen Dillruba (2021)

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastav

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastav Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Release Year: 2021

2021 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Romance, Thriller

While Haseen Dillruba is not primarily centered around domestic abuse, the theme is subtly woven into the narrative. Despite being portrayed as a loving husband, Vikrant Massey’s Rishu belittles, mocks, and humiliates Taapsee Pannu’s Rani and her aspirations. Rishu's controlling behavior, excessive possessiveness, and acts of physical violence, including slapping and pushing, reveal his transformation into an abusive husband.

Which of these did you enjoy watching?

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

