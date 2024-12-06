5 signs that prove you’re a PURE SOUL and Bajrang Bali bhakt like Salman Khan’s Pawan from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has to be one of his career’s best performances. It featured the most lovable and iconic character ever created in Indian cinema. His endearing qualities can be hard to find in one person in real life, but see if you can relate to the following traits:

5 signs you're Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi of Salman Khan from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

1. You're a spiritual person

Salman Khan’s Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, aka Bajrangi, was a die-hard devotee of Hanuman, whom he considered his idol. No wonder he even wore a Hanuman locket around his neck. He was deeply devoted to his faith and proudly embraced it, even when he was on Pakistani soil.

2. You're a simple person with a heart of gold and are honest beyond measures

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Pawan was an extremely simple, innocent, sweet, and truthful person. Remember when he said, "Hum Bajrangbali ke bhakt hain, hum koi kaam chori chhipe nahin karte" to an officer who suggested he cross the Pakistani border through a tunnel? Instead, he insisted on getting formal permission. Are you this honest? It was his simplicity and innocence that could win anyone over.

3. You're a vegetarian and teetotaler

Are you a strict vegetarian and someone who abstains from alcohol like Pawan? It was quite a big deal for him to realize that Harshaali Malhotra’s Munni, aka Shahida, not only belonged to Pakistan but was also a Muslim. Opposed to Bajrangi’s Brahminical way of life, the little one enjoyed non-vegetarian food, and he was visibly taken aback by it.

4. You have a soft corner for children

The film is all about Pawan’s selfless love for Munni, whom he protected and cared for throughout the movie. The emotional and perilous journey he embarks on, facing numerous challenges and risks only to ensure Munni's safe return home, demonstrates a true spirit of compassion, kindness, and humanity driven by selfless actions. Not only that, but he even allowed Munni to enjoy her favorite non-vegetarian meal. Kudos to his empathy!

5. You're a risk-taker

Pawan might not be the most intelligent or intellectual person in the room, but he doesn’t shy away from taking risks when it comes to his loved ones. He is ready to take on any fight, and just like that, he went to great lengths to ensure Munni’s safe return home—even if it meant going against the odds.

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

