9 Years of Dilwale: Kajol drops aesthetic BTS PIC with Shah Rukh Khan; netizens miss their chemistry on screen

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol make for one of the most iconic on-screen pairings in Bollywood. They have done various films together, including the action rom-com Dilwale. The 2015 movie has completed 9 years since its release. On the special occasion, Kajol dropped some behind-the-scenes glimpses, which also consisted of an aesthetic shot with SRK. The fans expressed that they missed their onscreen chemistry.

Today, December 18, 2024, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Dilwale. The first slide showed a beautiful shot of the actress and Shah Rukh Khan standing close to each other as the sun shined in the background. In the second photo, Kajol stood in an orange saree inside an apartment. She wore sunglasses and posed for the camera with a smile.

Kajol showcased a unique ‘Do not disturb’ sign from her hotel in Iceland. The last slide was a picture of her posing with her crew members in a car.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, “Bts of such a good good time.. u can see it in our madness and fun! #dilwale.” Have a look at the post!

Fans took to the comments section and requested Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to do another film together. One person said, “Aaahhhh we miss you both so much!!! Please please please make a movie together! You said that you make movies once in 5 years. It’s been almost 10 years!!!!! #wewantsrkajolback.” A user wrote, “Please make a movie with Shah Rukh Khan, we are waiting for you two unique couples.”

Another comment read, “The golden time is the filming of the movie #dilwale. It's been exactly 9 years since we saw the most amazing couple together on screen. How we, your fans, miss your films together. We do not lose hope that we will see Kajol and Shahrukh together again.”

Alongside SRK and Kajol, Dilwale also starred Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Boman Irani, Varun Sharma, and more. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty and was released in theaters on December 18, 2015.

