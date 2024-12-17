Kriti Sanon joins rumored beau Kabir Bahia for family wedding in Dubai; hangs out with MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi

Kriti Sanon has been rumored to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia for a long time now. Pictures from their Greece vacation previously went viral on the internet. They celebrated Diwali 2024 together, and later Kriti dropped a heartfelt wish for Kabir on his birthday. Now, the actress has joined her rumored beau for a family wedding in Dubai. She was also seen hanging out with MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Kriti Sanon recently fueled the dating speculations after glimpses of her attending Kabir Bahia’s relative’s wedding surfaced on social media. In a video shared by a Dubai-based mehendi artist on December 16, 2024, Kriti was seen in a hot pink saree. She was seen mingling with Kabir’s family members and other guests.

The video also showed the actress standing with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. Kabir shares a close bond with the cricketer and his wife. He has often been spotted with the couple in the past.

A few days ago, a picture of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia from another function of the family wedding was shared on Reddit. In the photograph, Kriti was seen wearing a blue ethnic suit and sunglasses. She was sitting behind the bride. The Reddit user revealed that the picture was taken from Kabir’s brother’s Instagram story.

On November 19, 2024, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable birthday wish for Kabir Bahia. She shared a selfie with him, which looked like it had been clicked during a romantic vacation. The duo was all smiles as they posed for the camera. Extending her warm wishes, Kriti wrote, “Happiest birthday, K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!"

In 2024, Kriti Sanon first starred in the romcom Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor. She was later seen in the heist comedy Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Her latest film, Do Patti, premiered on Netflix.

Coming to her upcoming projects, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actress has come on board a horror comedy to be produced by Aanand L Rai.

