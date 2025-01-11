Aamir Khan didn't like his performance in some scenes of debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, says 'Juhi ne saaf kaam kiya'

Aamir Khan, known for his exceptional acting skills, versatility, and attention to detail, is always honest with his opinions. Recently, the actor revisited his performance in his debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and mentioned he didn't like his performance in some scenes where he seemed awkward and raw. But, he also praised his co-star Juhi Chawla for her impressive performance in the film.

Aamir Khan recently attended the trailer launch event of his son, Junaid Khan's second film, Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The event was held at the venue where the superstar's debut film premiered. Consequently, he was about the film where he gave his honest opinion about his work in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

The Dangal actor admitted that he wasn't entirely convinced with his work in the movie. Although he did like his performance in a few scenes and songs, he felt that he looked raw and awkward on-screen in others.

He said, “Mujhe lagta tha mera kaam kaccha hai kuch scenes maine kaafi acche kiye, kuch gaane ke moments, papa kehte hai, accha tha but kuch moments mujhe hamesha irritate karte the as an actor. Mujhe lagta tha maza nahi aaya.” (I used to feel my work was raw. I did some scenes exceptionally well, like some song moments, but some moments always irritated me, and I didn't enjoy them.)

However, he admired his co-star Juhi Chawla's performance and drew a parallel with his work. The actor felt she did a good job and looked clean and polished as an actor with a command over her expressions and dialogue delivery.

Khan noted, “Juhi ne bohot kamal ka kaam kiya, saaf kaam kiya. Main bahut tez bhi bolta tha.”(Juhi gave a polished performance on-screen while I spoke fast in the film.)

Despite his initial dissatisfaction, Aamir Khan was grateful that Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak became a hit, winning hearts. He also highlighted that he learned that mistakes evolve as an actor, and the younger generation should also learn from their failures and not fear or run away from them.

