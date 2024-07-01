Juhi Chawla recalls Shah Rukh Khan feeling ‘dejected’ after his car was taken away over unpaid EMIs: ‘He used to do 2 or 3 shifts’

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla share a great friendship bond and there is no denying this fact. From being co-stars to co-owners of an IPL team, the actors have often set friendship goals. We all know the journey of how SRK started as nothing and eventually went on to become the King of Bollywood. Well, at a recent event, the actress recalled the time when the Swades star could not pay his EMI and his car was taken away.

Juhi Chawla recalls Shah Rukh Khan working three shifts

Juhi Chawla had graced an event where she revealed an interesting story about her good friend Shah Rukh Khan. She started by saying that the Duplicate actor had no home in Mumbai as he had come from Delhi. He had no body to cook for him and she was not sure where he stayed. “Unit ka khaana khaate the, unit ki plate se. Unit ki chai peete the aur unit ke saath bilkul ghul mil ke hassi mazaak, baatein karna,” she said.

She further recalled that SRK had one car and it was a black colored Gypsy. He used to do two or three shifts that time. He was shooting for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dil Aashna Hai and at the same time a film with Divya Bharti as well. She added that for some reason he had not been able to pay his car EMI and his car was taken away. She admitted that he felt very dejected that day.

“I don’t know, I must’ve said, ‘Arre koi baat nahi, you’ll have many more cars. They’ll just come, you just see. Don’t worry. It’s nothing.’ He still remembers it. Now look at him. Look at where he’s gone. It’s actually that,” said the actress.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki. This film also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The actor is now all geared up to be seen in the role of a Don in King which will see him sharing the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan on the silver screen for the first time ever.

