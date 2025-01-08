Boney Kapoor misses 'elegance and grace’ of late wife and legendary actress Sridevi; calls her 'true queen' in latest post
Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of his late wife, Sridevi, where he compared her to a true Queen.
Boney Kapoor has never shied away from expressing his admiration for his late wife, Sridevi, and her role in his life. Recently, the actor-film producer recalled memories of his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi, by sharing her gorgeous picture. He praised her grace and elegance, comparing her to a true queen.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Sridevi. In the photo, she looked stunning in a black gown with a long flair and an elegant pose. She kept her makeup subtle, tied her hair in a half-pin-up, and completed her look with a matching black clutch. The Chandini actress looked gorgeous in the picture, and Kapoor's caption showcased his love for her.
Take a look:
He captioned it, writing, "Elegance and grace of a true queen." His daughter Janhvi Kapoor liked the post, and soon, fans flooded the comments expressing their admiration for the late actress.
One fan wrote, "The only women superstar, can't believe it will be 7 years." Another fan praised her and penned, "Gorgeous, an inspiration to perfection." A fan even commented, "Wish she could come back."
For those unaware, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi collaborated professionally multiple times for films like Mr. India before falling in love and tying the knot in June 1996. The couple has two daughters, actress Janhvi Kapoor, born in 1997, and Khushi Kapoor, born in 2000. However, the actress passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning.
