After Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan’s reunion, Ishq director Indra Kumar spills the beans on potential sequel: ‘Main kal se hi likhna shuru kar du…’

Ishq stands as one of the most unforgettable romantic comedies of the 1990s. Now, 27 years after its release, director Indra Kumar shared his enthusiasm for the potential sequel, expressing that if Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan asked him to start the script, he'd be ready to begin writing right away.

At a recent event where Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn reunited, the two stars reminisced about the good times they had filming their 1997 hit Ishq. Naturally, this sparked curiosity about a potential sequel. Now, in an interview with ETimes, director Indra Kumar was asked about the possibility of bringing Ishq 2 to life with the original duo, he revealed his enthusiasm for the idea.

He said, “Neki aur puch puch? The only thing is that to make a sequel that matches up to the original is a big task. Aisi script bhi toh likhni chahiye na.” (Doing a good deed and asking if you should? The only thing is that making a sequel that matches up to the original is a big task. We’d need a script worthy of it, right?)

The director added, “However, if Ajay and Aamir ask me to start work on it, then why not? If they tell me script, likho toh main kal se hi likhna shuru kar du. Once they confirm and discuss the signing amount, then we will be good to go.” (However, if Ajay and Aamir ask me to start working on it, then why not? If they tell me to write the script, I’ll start from tomorrow itself. Once they confirm and discuss the signing amount, then we’ll be good to go).

Advertisement

When discussing potential sequels, Indra shared that he’s open to the idea of working on a follow-up to Beta. The original 1992 film featured an iconic cast, including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Aruna Irani, and has since become a beloved classic.

On November 9, 2024, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan reunited at the muhurat ceremony of Milap Zaveri's upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Mumbai. The project is produced by Indra Kumar, who directed the two stars in the 1997 hit Ishq.

Their reunion instantly sparked excitement, as photos and videos from the event brought back memories of their classic film. The Singham Again actor fondly remarked on the fun they had during Ishq's shoot, suggesting they consider doing another project together.

Aamir enthusiastically agreed, igniting cheers from fans thrilled by the idea of seeing the duo team up once again.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor also shared a memorable story from filming Ishq in 1997, recalling a wild encounter with a chimpanzee during a special sequence. Behind the scenes, he was unexpectedly attacked by the animal, and it was Ajay who came to his rescue.

Advertisement

Ajay humorously added that Aamir had provoked the chimp by spraying water on him first, which led to the incident. Despite these unpredictable moments, both actors fondly remembered the lively and enjoyable experience of working together on the film.

ALSO READ: Did Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn hint at Ishq 2? Actors recall having fun on the sets of film with Kajol, Juhi Chawla