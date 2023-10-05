EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s next tentatively titled Sitaare Zameen Par; RS Prassana directs

Pinkvilla has been the first to report on all the developments around Aamir Khan – be it his acting ventures or production. We were the first to report that Aamir Khan will feature in the official adaptation of the Spanish sports dramedy, Champions, with RS Prassana as the director. After all the tweaks in the casting, the film is now on track and ready to go on floors with Aamir Khan in the leading role. It was Pinkvilla who first reported that Aamir Khan will start his work on the film from January 20 and bring it during the Christmas 2024 weekend.

Aamir Khan’s next is tentatively titled Sitaare Zameen Par

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and RS Prassana have come up with a unique, simple, and interesting title for their collaboration. According to sources close to the development, Aamir’s next is tentatively titled Sitaare Zameen Par. “The basic plot of the film is about a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids, much like Taare Zameen Par, which chronicled the journey of a teacher and specially-abled student. The interpersonal relationships in the film and the evolution of lead characters is also very much like the cult classic, which led to Aamir and team zeroing down on the title Sitaare Zameen Par,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that casting for other characters in underway.

It's a tentative title and much like all Aamir Khan films, there’s nothing locked till it’s actually announced, but at this point of time, all the stakeholders are excited about the title and have also got the same registered under their name. “The film will be a slice-of-life sport drama, that celebrates life. There is a lot of humor in the screenplay and it rides on a formula that Aamir has mastered over the years – Laughter, Emotions, and Drama,” the source added. Aamir is very confident about the screenplay and is a firm believer that simplistic human emotions can never go out of fashion.

It's Sitaare Zameen Par vs Welcome To The Jungle

Interestingly, the film is slated to hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, indulging in a clash with Welcome to The Jungle. It’s like history repeating itself as back in 2007, the Christmas weekend saw a clash between Welcome and Taare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, Aamir is also producing the Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore: 1947 starring Sunny Deol in the lead. The film is expected to go on floors by December/January this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to take Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol’s next & Champions' remake on floors in January