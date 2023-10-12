EXCLUSIVE: Genelia Deshmukh joins Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par

Pinkvilla has been the first to reveal that Aamir Khan’s next is the official adaptation of the Spanish Film, Champions, directed by RS Prassana. Soon after, we informed all our readers that the film in question has been titled Sitaare Zameen Par and will go on floors in January 2024. The makers confirmed the development recently and announced that the social comedy will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Genelia D Souza Deshmukh has been cast to play the female lead of Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan and Genelia team up on Sitaare Zameen Par

“Aamir believes that Genelia fits the part of a strong independent woman like a hand in a glove. After ample discussions with his director, Aamir has got Genelia on board the film as the female lead. Genelia will play Aamir’s love interest and also be on a journey with the protagonist in training a team of specially-abled,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added that Aamir and Genelia have previously worked together on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, however, shared different dynamics back in the day.

“Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was produced by Aamir and this one has him in the lead. Genelia is also very excited to play the part and team up with Aamir for the first time. It’s a perfect casting given the demand of script and character arc,” the source added. Both Aamir and Genelia have independently started to prep for their character and will be sporting a new look for the film. As informed by Aamir before, Sitaare Zameen Par is touted to be a comedy entertainer with slice-of-life elements.

Sitaare Zameen Par is in pre-production stage

The title Sitaare Zameen Par indicates special kids, and the actor is trying to create a world like Taare Zameen Par, but with a lot of comic elements that erupt out of the script. The casting for other key characters is in progress. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news.

