Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and Janhvi Kapoor give major shoutout to Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming ‘special’ film

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to share screen space with Khushi Kapoor in an untitled film that was announced on Tuesday. Though the update has already got fans excited about the film, Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have given a major shoutout to both the stars for their upcoming venture.

Today, on September 18, Kiran Rao took to her Instagram stories and shared the poster of the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer. Expressing her excitement about the film, the Laapataa Ladies director added a sparkling GIF and further wrote, "Yay," followed by a party popper, raised hands, and a red heart emoji.

In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor also, taking to her Instagram stories, reacted to the update and hyped her sister up, expressing, "This is going to be special," followed by pink heart emojis.

On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming film dropped the poster of the Junaid and Khushi starrer. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan, known for helming Laal Singh Chaddha. The poster of the romantic film featured the silhouette of a girl who can be seen clicking a selfie with a boy. The text on the post further read, “Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment announce the theatrical release of our film about love, likes & everything in between. SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-25.”

Notably, a report published in Hindustan Times earlier this year revealed that the upcoming film is an adaptation of the hit Tamil film Love Today, released in 2022. Originally, the film directed by Pradeep Ranganathan starred him in the lead alongside Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Akshaya Udayakumar, Prathana Nathan, Adithya Kathir and Aajeedh Khalique in the key roles.

Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s period-drama film, Maharaj. It was based on the Libel Case of 1862 and featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari in important roles. The portrayal of Karsandas Mulji by Aamir Khan’s son received immense appreciation from the audience.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda and more.

Since both the star kids had their debut film released on OTT platforms, the upcoming film will mark their silver screen debut.

