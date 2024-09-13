Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram last evening to share pictures of herself, wearing two simply spectacular suit sets that looked just perfect for modern queens who love to keep things minimalistic. The blue and pink suits with flowy dupattas, which were laden with white nature-inspired embroidery work prove that Khushi Kapoor can basically look perfect in everything that she chooses to wear, and she carries them with a sense of confidence and panache. We are inspired by her style for every festive occasion including Onam and Ganesh Visarjan.

So, what are we even holding out for? Why don’t we just zoom right in and take a proper look at the Archies actress’ 2 stylish and elegant traditional ensembles to get inspired by her minimalistic ethnic style game?

Khushi Kapoor always knows just how to leave her fans and followers gasping over her fashionable choices, and her statement-worthy ethnic looks are no exception. She recently donned two classy suit sets that visibly suited her frame to perfection. They also had an oversized style that made them stylish and comfortable to wear—This is what makes them perfect for Gen-Z divas.

The first one was a pastel pink suit that looked incredible on the actress. Its light pink hue literally made her complexion pop and glow. The classy outfit featured a short kurta with a circular neckline and white embroidery work, which was paired with matching ankle-length and wide-legged pants with scalloped edges. She completed the look with a matching dupatta, giving an elegant touch to the piece. This set is a great choice for modern queens.

The second look featured a blue-hued suit set that looked just as great on the Archies actress. The classy set featured a short sleeveless kurta with matching ankle-length pants that had a comfortably wide-legged yet straight silhouette. The luxurious material also made this suit set both aesthetically pleasing and oh-so-comfy. She also added a matching dupatta to complete the whole look, and this was laden with contrasting white embroidery and appliqué work, which helped her elevate the look. This one is also just perfect for minimalistic divas.

Talking about her accessory game, Khushi visibly kept things minimalistic with simple diamond stud earrings, sleek layered bracelets, and shimmery pendants. She also added a few matching rings on her fingers. These simple choices perfectly elevated her outfit while allowing them to shine and sparkly under their spotlight. They also added a simply blingy touch to the simple looks.

Furthermore, Kapoor also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled into a sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting for one look. Whereas, she also went with a high bun hairstyle with a middle parting and a well-combed base. They both framed her pretty face while making sure that her simply gorgeous accessory choices were clearly visible.

Lastly, let’s talk about the actress’ makeup for both of these ethnic-ready looks. She kept the minimalistic theme going for both of them with a radiant base, lightly blushed cheeks, and a touch of highlighter. She also defined her eyes with mascara-laden eyelashes and light eyeshadow. To complete the looks, she also added some lipgloss for nourished lips. Her natural beauty and her cute smile totally won the crown here.

So, what did you think of Khushi Kapoor’s elegant ethnic looks? Do you have a favorite? Please leave a comment below to share thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

