'She looked so much like Sridevi garu': Jr NTR about Devara co-star Janhvi Kapoor's striking resemblances with her mother

Jr NTR’s fresh new pairing with Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has grabbed fans’ attention. The duo has already captivated audiences with their unmatched chemistry, which is evident from the songs as well as the film’s trailer. And now, in a recent revelation, Jr NTR talked about how he spotted striking resemblances between Janhvi and her mother, the late legendary actress Sridevi.

Speaking at the pre-release event for their film Devara, Jr NTR recalled a certain anecdote from the shooting journey of the movie. He spoke about a particular look test that Janhvi had shot for. This is when he noticed how the young actress strikingly resembles Sridevi.

Remembering the late actress, Tarak said, “She looked so much like Sridevi garu. In certain angles, she just looks like her. We tried to capture a bit of that also on camera but I don't think you can capture that in angles. But, it is in the way she performs, or in the way she smiles. It brings that reminiscence of Sridevi garu back.”

Hearing him, Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t hold back and immediately expressed how working in Telugu cinema quite literally felt like home for her. She added, “It's so weird for me to say this, but I feel that more when I perform and speak in Telugu. I don't know if that makes sense. It just felt more like home to me.”

Advertisement

Sridevi was one of the most reputed and legendary actresses of Indian cinema, who also delivered unforgettable performances in several south films. She was paired with some of the most popular actors of all times, including Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Chiranjeevi, NT Rama Rao, Venkatesh, Kamal Haasan and more.

Sridevi had been a part of over 93 Telugu films and had won several accolades. In fact, the actress had debuted in South cinema as a child artist. Unfortunately, Sridevi breathed her last in 2018.

Coming to Jr NTR’s project Devara, the film is all set to hit the theaters on September 27, 2024. The makers have already been successful in creating a kind a buzz surrounding the movie release. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and its music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Besides Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Identity first look out: Tovino Thomas-Trisha Krishnan starrer promises a raging plotline with a hint of action in the Malayalam crime thriller