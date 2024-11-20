Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares belated birthday post for ‘eternal love of her life’ daughter Aaradhya, remembers dad on his birth anniversary; see PICS 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always balanced her career well with responsibilities as a hands-on mother to her daughter, Aaradhya. From paying attention to her schoolwork to taking her to vacations and events, the mother-daughter duo always steals the show with their strong bond. Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram and shared a new post about her daughter's recent birthday and her late father's birth anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle on November 20, 2024, the Guru actress shared glimpses of the special days of two significant people in her life with her Instagram family in unseen photos.

Take a look:

The post featured several pictures, beginning with the mother-daughter duo paying their respects to her father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. In these pictures, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and her mother pose together for a picture in white-hued outfits. It showcased the strong bond between the three women, and Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the frame.

The latter part of the post was about Aaradhya Bachchan, who celebrated her 13th birthday on November 16, 2024. The doting mother wished her daughter, who is set to enter her teenage life phase. One photograph featured a festive balloon reading, "You are officially a teenager, Aradhya," marking the occasion.

Another picture, which seemed like a glimpse from the birthday party, stole the limelight. In it, the PS1 actress kissed Aaradhya's cheek lovingly. Lastly, there were a couple of pictures from Aaradhya's childhood, in which the former Miss World caressed her daughter.

Advertisement

Sharing her emotions through her caption, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life, my life…my soul, forever and beyond," accompanied by heart and sparkle emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil Film Ponniyin Selvan: II by Mani Ratnam. The actress previously worked with the filmmaker for three films, including Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan.

ALSO READ: Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumors Nikhil Dwivedi says ‘miya biwi to rahenge hi’; calls couple ‘extremely professional’