Aditya Dhar on casting Vicky Kaushal in URI: The Surgical Strike even when everyone called it a mistake

Aditya Dhar is busy promoting his upcoming film as a producer, titled Article 370. The filmmaker who made his directorial debut with the 2019 blockbuster URI: The Surgical Strike is extremely confident about the upcoming film with Yami Gautam in the lead. Aditya recently during an interview spoke about his casting decisions and how they decided to stick to the choice of casting Vicky Kaushal in URI despite everybody saying that it was a mistake.

Aditya Dhar on casting Vicky Kaushal for URI: The Surgical Strike despite everybody calling it a mistake

During an interview with India Today, Aditya Dhar talked about his unique anti-casting approach where you go against the industry norms while casting for your films. He said that everybody told him and producer Ronnie Screwvala that casting Vicky Kaushal for a film like URI: The Surgical Strike was a big mistake. However, they stood strong by their casting decision.

“Everybody went up to Ronnie (Screwvala) at that point and said you are making a huge mistake, you are making a war film with a lanky boy who has never done a solo hero commercial film, and you are mounting such an important film on his shoulder. So our belief at the end of the day, was that we are all working towards something extraordinary, and we worked 10 times harder than anyone in this industry because we wanted to prove to them that it is not where you are coming from, that doesn’t matter, what matters more is where you are going.” he said.

Dhar also added that even in his upcoming films they have made unique casting decisions. "Aditya Jhambale has directed another beautiful film for us called Baramulla, and it stars Manav Kaul and Bhasha Suri and you would never have seen Manav Kaul in a role like that. It is a complete transformation.

He also talked about an upcoming action comedy that has Yami Gautam and Prateek Gandhi opposite each other. "It is a phenomenal film. It is a hilarious film and when you see Prateek Gandhi, you will be like, 'why didn’t we think of him like this?'. That is the fun of anti-casting and I think it also comes from that whole background and whole thought process that it is so much fun to prove people wrong.” added Aditya Dhar.

Yami Gautam on Aditya Dhar's anti-casting approach

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam also talked about Aditya's anti-casting approach and said, "Aditya has always believed in talent, doing an anti-cast, empowering talent, and creating opportunities to reap more. I thank him and Lokesh Bhaiyya (Dhar, producer of the film) for being great producers. Both brothers started their production company B62 Films with this film. Article 370 is a very important film for us as people who belong to the cinema, and personally as family."

Talking about working with Aditya post-marriage, she said that she has been asked several times after URI: The Surgical Strike and after marriage about her collaboration with the filmmaker. "It was always about the right script at the right time, with the right opportunity. I feel thankful to Aditya that Article 370 came my way," she said.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is scheduled for February 23rd, 2024 release. Are you looking forward to Article 370?

