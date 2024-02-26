After Fighter, Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 becomes 2nd Indian film this year to be banned in Gulf countries

Yami Gautam led Article 370 has opened in India with a positive response from the audience as well as critics. But it has come as a shock for many as the film has been banned in all the Gulf countries. After Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter which released in January this year, Article 370 is the second film that has been banned in the Gulf countries.

The impact of Gulf countries' ban on Article 370

According to Hindustan Times, after Fighter, Article 370 is the 2nd Hindi film to be banned in the Gulf countries. The more shocking part is that two films have been banned in just 2 months of the year. In the times when Indian cinema enjoys a huge fanbase in Gulf countries, banning major films like Article 370 and Fighter comes as a huge surprise. While it impacts a big chunk of the overseas business of these films, it also keeps the audience deprived of being able to watch the films in cinemas.

Yami Gautam on shooting for Article 370 in Kashmir

Yami Gautam who plays an intelligence officer in Article 370 was pregnant while shooting for the film. A major part of the film has been shot in Kashmir. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about her experience of shooting the film in the valley and said "As an actor, it was a mix of a lot of emotions. Of course, I have not been raised there. Aditya (Dhar) is a Kashmiri Pandit. I am from Himachal. I would have had a little different point of view; like an outsider so to say. But having known him and his family, and hearing from his relatives, and so many stories firsthand, I had mixed feelings."

More about Article 370

Article 370 marks the second collaboration of Aditya Dhar and Yami after the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from Yami Gautam, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in important roles. The film has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

