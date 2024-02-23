Agastya Nanda opens up on feeling insecure about his skin in front of 'glowing' co-stars on The Archies sets

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda who made his debut as an actor last year with Netflix's The Archies has opened up about facing skin-related condition eczema. Agastya said that he dealt with insecurity on the sets because of it.

Agastya Nanda on struggling with insecurity on The Archies sets after seeing glowing skin actors

Agastya Nanda became a part of his sister Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What the Hell Navya season 2 where he talked about dealing with skin condition eczema and the insecurities that followed because of it. Agastya opened up about feeling insecure on the sets of The Archies after seeing actors with glowing skin.

“It’s the worst thing, especially when you’re facing the screen. I remember looking at my cast members, and they have perfect, clean, clean, shining, glowing skin, and I get these rashes and all. So, it’s a really annoying thing.” he said.

The topic started when Agastya was asked about whom he'll turn to for skin care advice and he mentioned his mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda. However, he added, "First of all, she’s given me this eczema. Not intentionally, of course. I want to reach out to all our fellow eczema sufferers, mom. It’s the worst thing.”

Talking about his skincare regime, the actor said that the only kind of skincare he uses is a facewash, face cream, and sunscreen because there's a lack of options for eczema. “I would really request, please find something for eczema,” he mentioned.

Agastya Nanda on the discussions of mental health

Navya also asked Agastya if men are open to discussing their mental health these days. In response to this, he said that it’s a ‘very personal thing’ as one can look ‘absolutely fine’ while going through a lot of issues. Jaya Bachchan expressed her belief in not just men but how in today’s world everyone is open to talk about it. She stated that she actually gets to hear more people talking about depression as ‘there is too much to deal with physically, mentally, there’s too much available, and there’s too much to choose from.’

Advertisement

Talking about dealing with anxiety, Agastya said, “I was a really anxious person. I am saying was because I went through a really bad phase of it. Like I used to feel a lot of anxiety,” he said.

Commenting on turning to religion to keep his mental health in check while shooting for The Archies, he said, “When I started acting, doing my first film, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do, if I’m going to do well, if people are going to like me, if they’ll think I’m bad’. There are so many things. I did my best, and I was like, ‘God, I leave it up to you’. I have to keep faith in something beyond me. Whoever you believe in, whether it’s God, or energy, manifestations, you believe in your mother, sister, if you just pass on that burden, it relieves you.”

Agastya Nanda's work front

Agastya will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis also starring Dharmendra. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. Interestingly, it was Varun Dhawan who was supposed to play the lead role in the film but later Raghavan decided to get Agastya on board. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

ALSO READ: Navya Nanda shares reaction to The Archies trailer; Jaya Bachchan says Agastya Nanda cries like 'mamu' Abhishek Bachchan