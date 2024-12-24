Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrate first wedding anniversary with heartwarming PICS and notes: ‘Just a year of dating and…’

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on December 24, 2023. On the special occasion of their first wedding anniversary, they celebrated with heartwarming pictures and sweet notes for each other. Arbaaz expressed that it had only been a year of dating and then a year of marriage with Sshura, but he felt like he had known her forever.

Today, December 24, 2024, Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with Sshura Khan. In the first photo, the couple was seen twinning in black traditional outfits. Arbaaz looked at his wife lovingly. The second image was from their marriage ceremony in which they seemed lost in each other's eyes.

In the caption, Arbaaz wished Sshura a happy wedding anniversary. He wrote, “Happy anniversary Shura. Words can’t express the happiness, joy and laughter you bring to our life. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage and it feels I’ve known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love, support and care. Truly blessed.”

Take a look at the post!

Sshura Khan also sent warm wishes to her husband on their special day. Her post contained a series of pictures that showed their memorable moments together. In the first photo, they were seen sitting in an embrace on a sofa. The second snapshot captured another romantic moment between the couple. In another picture, Arbaaz and Sshura enjoyed fishing. There was a sun-kissed photograph of the duo, and the last slide showed Arbaaz kissing his wife on the cheek.

Sshura’s caption read, “Happy Anniversary Arbaazzz. My love, every day with you feels like a blessing. You’re my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I’m so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special. You make my world brighter, and my heart fuller. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you @arbaazkhanofficial. Alhamdulillah blessed with the best.”

Check it out!

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s marriage took place in the presence of their loved ones. Apart from Salman Khan and other family members, Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Farah Khan, and more were in attendance.

