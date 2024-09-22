Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna starrer Taal set for re-release; Subhash Ghai hopes audience 'will enjoy better than...'

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Taal is one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released in 1999. On its 25 years of completion, the filmmaker has confirmed that the romantic-drama movie will be re-released in 100+ cinemas from September 27, 2024.

Today, on September 22, ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram handle and announced the re-release of his much-celebrated movie, Taal. It has been revealed that the cult classic will hit the theaters from September 27, 2024.

"TAAL in THEATRES AGAIN from 27th SEPTEMBER next week A BUG SCREEN EXPERIENCE A musical extravaganza MUKTA ARTS LTD is glad to release TAAL in 100 plus cinemas on public demand. I hope you will enjoy better than small screen for last 25 years. Taal se taal mila," the post was captioned.

Making the special announcement, Ghai juxtaposed several throwback gold pictures of the team involved in the film making. The first photo featured the writers of the film, legendary Javed Akhtar, Sachin Bhowmick and Anand-Bakshi. The following picture was a movie still featuring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai signifying "choreography par excellence."

Up next was a still of the Mr India actor representing "acting par excellence" followed by a candid throwback picture of Ghai and Akshaye Khanna. The video clip continued with Aish and Anil posing with ace choreographer Shiamak Davar with gold snaps of the technicians, director, and composer AR Rahman working on the film. We also get to see the Taal team posing together during promotional events.

Notably, earlier expressing his excitement over the re-release, Ghai in a statement shared had stated, "It would be a great opportunity for me as a filmmaker to meet and interact with my audience. I will be sharing some interesting stories, especially about the making of Taal, which is one of my favourite films too.”

Even years after its release, the blockbuster film is cherished for stellar performances by its cast and an enchanting soundtrack by AR Rahman. Apart from the film’s storyline, its unforgettable music became a sensation and continues to win hearts to date.

