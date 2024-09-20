Aamir Khan’s compliment even before Maharaj screening gave Sharvari ‘a lot of assurance’, reveals Alpha actress; ‘Kuch achcha hi kiya hoga’

Sharvari is riding high on her professional journey with the passing of an eventful year. She received positive responses from the audiences for her horror-comedy, Munjya, and her compelling performance in Vedaa. In addition to this, she also became the internet’s favorite with Maharaj alongside Junaid Khan. Recently, the actress recalled how Aamir Khan praised her performance even before the screening, and she had seen the film.

During a recent conversation with News 18 Showsha, Sharvari talked about the appreciation she received from Aamir Khan for her performance in Maharaj co-starring his son, Junaid Khan. The actress revealed she couldn’t believe her ears.

She shared, “Aamir sir met me even before the screening. And I remember him telling me, ‘You’re very good in the film. You did a really good job.’ And I hadn’t watched the film till then. So, when he complimented me, it gave me a lot of assurance ki kuch achcha hi kiya hoga(I must have something good in the film),” she recalls.

Basking in the glory of her remarkable phase of career, the Alpha actress doesn’t let the ‘incredible’ streak get into her head. She mentioned that she has waited for this moment for a long time. Thus, she believes that this success will lead her to get ahead of herself.

Advertisement

“I may have come in the limelight only in recent months when my films have done well but I know that I’ve had a journey of so many years of auditioning, facing so many rejections, wanting to do so many films and not getting them,” Sharvari further added.

According to the Munjya actress, her journey keeps her grounded and reminds her of the difficult days she has had. Thus, she believes in keeping her feet on the ground very strongly. For her, the audience’s reaction is a “huge validation” cementing her belief that she must be doing something right.

On the work front, Sharvari will be next seen in Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. The upcoming hard-core action entertainer film is a part of the beloved YRF spy universe. Last month, on Aug 30, both actresses took to their social media handles and posted a heartwarming picture while they were shooting in Kashmir.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What does Dhvani Bhanushali’s luxurious Mumbai home look like? Watch EXCLUSIVE video for a quick house tour