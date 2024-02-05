Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops PIC ft. Aaradhya wishing hubby Abhishek Bachchan on birthday; pens, 'Shine on'

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 48th birthday today, February 5, and social media is filled with wishes for the star. From his family members to his well-wishers and fans, everyone has been showering love and blessings on the actor. Now a while ago, his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped a heartwarming post to wish on his birthday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says 'Shine on' as she wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped two pictures. The first photo features herself with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. The trio can be seen twinning in red. The second picture gives a glimpse of a baby photo of the birthday boy.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless Shine on!" She also used a lot of emojis in between the texts. Have a look:

Amitabh Bachchan also wished his son on his birthday while praising him. A fan club of the actor with the name, Team Abhishek, took to their X handle and shared a lovely video to wish their favorite star. In the video, they showcased him as a family man, a great father, a good actor, a great sportsperson, and more, and how he aces every role.

Sharing this video, they wrote, “An actor, a sports lover, an ardent family man, and a person whose humility and charisma are impactful on and off-screen. Wishing our captain, @juniorbachchan, a very happy birthday and a blockbuster year ahead.”

Quoting this video on his handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Abhishek .. "bhaiyu" .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !! My everlasting LOVE .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव.” (New year, new joy, life flourish newly)

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan also wished him on his 48th birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Abhishek was recently seen in the sports drama Goomer, directed by R. Balki. It starred Saiyami Kher as his co-star. In the film, the actor took on the role of a cricket coach. On the other hand, as previously reported by Pinkvilla, he is set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, titled Houseful 5. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol.

