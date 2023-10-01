Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar join PM Narendra Modi in Swachhata Hi Seva program, share beautiful messages

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has been ruling Indian cinema for over two decades now. His career graph is an ultimate balance of out-and-out commercial and social message-oriented movies. The Mission Raniganj actor is also quite active in spreading social awareness. The actor puts his social media to the best use. Recently, the actor also became a part of the ‘swacchata hi seva’ drive, which was announced by the honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In fact, Karan Johar also lauded the PM’s program through his Instagram story.

PM Narendra Modi announces 'Swachhata Hi Seva' program, a day before Gandhi Jayanti

Today, on October 1, the honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, initiated a program called 'Shramdaan for cleanliness’ along with fitness influencer, Ankit Baiyanpuria. The program is announced as a part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign on Sunday, a day before Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2. A video clip of the PM and fitness influencer conversing with each other was shared on the official page. The post was captioned, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria". Take a look:

Akshay Kumar urged fans to do their bit

Soon after PM Modi’s announcement, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also became a part of the program. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a photograph, in which he is seen involved in a cleanliness drive with a broom in his hand. He captioned the post, “Cleanliness is not just about physical spaces, it is a state of mind. Being out of the country couldn’t stop me from paying tribute to Swachhata Abhiyan. So I would say wherever you are, do your bit to keep your space, and mind, clutter free. #SwachhataHiSeva”

Fans' reactions

The post shared by the actor attracted reactions from fans and followers who flooded the comments section. A fan wrote, “Akshay Sir Respect Button”, another fan commented, “Best Pic Till Now”.

Many fans hailed the actor as their inspiration and dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Karan Johar also hailed the program initiated by the PM

In addition to this, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director, Karan Johar also gave a major shout-out to the initiative. Taking to his Instagram story, the director wrote, “Such a wonderful way to blend the mission of Swachh Bharat with Swasth Bharat! Our honorable Prime Minister @narendramondi continues to set an example with action and thus time with Ankit Baiyanpuria!”

He further attached a link to the PM’s tweet. Take a look:

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar’s Workfront

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Mission Raniganj. The actor has joined forces with his Kesari co-star, Parineeti Chopra, for this project.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. His production venture, Kill, received rave reviews at its premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

