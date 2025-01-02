Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna start New Year 2025 on wild note as they enjoy leopard safari with kids Aarav and Nitara: WATCH

Akshay Kumar has been enjoying the holiday season with his family wholeheartedly before he gets back into work mode. The actor was recently spotted taking a leopard safari with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their kids, Aarav and Nitara. It can be certainly said that he started the new year 2025 on a wild note.

Today, January 2, 2025, a video of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and their children Aarav and Nitara from the Jhalana Leopard Safari, Jaipur, surfaced on the internet. In the short clip, Akshay was seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a printed jacket. He accessorized his look with a black cap.

Akshay took his seat at the back of the jeep while Twinkle and the kids sat in the front. They were seen immersed in conversation as a crowd surrounded them.

Watch the video here!

Earlier, on December 29, 2024, Akshay Kumar made a special post extending birthday wishes to wifey Twinkle Khanna. He also shared a hilarious video of his wife dancing without a care in the world.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, “Happy Birthday, Tina. You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na (There’s truly nobody else like you).”

Advertisement

Have a look at the heartwarming post!

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of the movie Sky Force. The film is based on true events and will showcase 'India's first and deadliest airstrike.' Alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, debutant Veer, and Sharad Kelkar star in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set to release in theaters on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend. The official trailer and songs are expected to drop very soon.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie make for a perfect family in UNSEEN PIC from Christmas celebration with friends