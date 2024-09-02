Akshay Kumar's FIRST look from Priyadarshan-helmed upcoming horror-comedy to be unveiled on his birthday? Exciting details inside

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you that Priyadarshan narrated a film idea to Akshay Kumar that the actor loved. Right after the narration, the Khel Khel Mein actor was excited to do the film. According to the latest update, the makers are now planning to treat fans with a special motion poster revealing the film’s title on the actor’s birthday, i.e. September 9.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked together on several celebrated comedy films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Ever since the news of the duo collaborating after 14 years surfaced, fans have been intrigued to know more about the updates. Now, according to the latest report published in Mid-day, the makers will bring a glimpse of their upcoming horror-comedy in a few days,

A source close to the development revealed that the Singham Again actor will be celebrating his birthday by unveiling the motion poster of the yet-untitled film. It has also been stated that the poster will not only reveal the title but also Kumar’s look in the film. “The director flew down to Mumbai in July to cut the one-minute motion poster,” the source informed the portal.

The report further suggests that with a blend of fantasy, humor, and supernatural, the theme will explore the subject of black magic. Akshay will be playing the role of a charmer wooing three women in the upcoming film. The shoot of the film is poised to commence in December.

Notably, a source close to the development had shared with us that right after hearing the narration, Akshay Kumar picked up the call on Ektaa Kapoor. “Akshay is committed to doing a film for Ekta Kapoor and on hearing the narration, he felt that this is the perfect script for Ekta to partner on. The trio is all excited for the union and are looking to take the film on floors by end of 2024,” the source informed us.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Stree 2 in a special appearance. Going further he has Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Huma Qureshi.

In addition to this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in the pipeline, poised to release on Diwali 2024.

