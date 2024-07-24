Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider Reboot Gets Exciting New Update; Here's All We Know

Prime Video and Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced earlier this year a Tomb Raider series for small screen. Tomb Raider was a massively successful video game and was first released in 1996 for PC, Play Station, and Sega Saturn. It evolved into a global franchise with games, comics, novels, action figures, and movies. In 2001, the first film adaptation came with Angeline Jolie in it. In its 2018 reboot, Alicia Vikander was cast as an iconic treasure hunter.

Amazon Head of Television, Vernon Sanders spoke in a recent interview with The Wrap about the schedule of upcoming Lara Croft series. Sanders took time to praise the efforts of Waller-Bridge and revealed that the hunt for a new Lara Croft will begin. He said, "We are hard at work. We've got great material. Phoebe is really good. We're really excited. My guess is we'll spend the rest of this year getting things prepped so that we can start production early next year. We've got to find our Lara Croft, so that global wide search will start sooner rather than later."

Fans need to support Phoebe Waller-Bridge with her take on Tomb Raider

There was mixed reception for new Tomb Raider series as fans expressed skepticism mainly due to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's involvement. It stemmed from her role in 2023's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which was not well-received by fans. It also failed to meet the critics and Disney's box office expectations. However, deeming the Tomb Raider series dead in the water would be unfair considering the fact that Waller-Bridge had an impressive track record both as a writer and a producer.

Tomb Raider Reboot deserves a fair shot, Phoebe Waller-Bridge should get a chance

It would be a gross disservice to the award-winning writer and creator if the fans claimed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge wasn't capable of bringing Tomb Raider to life. It is best not to judge until we watch it. Waller-Bridge has been a lifelong fan of the franchise and stated at the time of series announcements that the Lara Croft saga was an important part of her life. She said, "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she'd explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Stop fans from criticizing new takes

We need to stop the trend of being a fan and still criticizing those who have a fresh stance on franchises. It was hinted at by the Star Wars fans, pointing not to pick every detail to prove a point. Be it for social media clout or to feel superior, if fans thought they were better they rather write some fan fiction. Let Waller-Bridge do her work, she performed well when BBC gave her a chance. Waller-Bridge and her team might surprise us by bringing Lara Croft to life. Just have faith!

