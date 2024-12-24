Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s late-night car drive is the kind of romance we all want in our marriage: WATCH

Bollywood's power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, never fail to set couple goals. Recently, they were spotted in the city, twinning in stunning white outfits that absolutely stole our hearts. Their late-night car ride exuded a level of romance we all dream of in a marriage.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in a car together in the city, looking effortlessly stylish. The actor looked dashing in a white t-shirt, paired with a black jacket and sporting a mustache, while Alia was absolutely radiant in a white outfit, golden earrings, and her hair left open.

The duo exuded major couple goals, with Ranbir Kapoor also displaying his caring side by handing Alia her water bottle. Although they didn’t pose for the cameras, the video is definitely one to watch!

Earlier, the Kapoor family hosted a glamorous event to celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, where Alia and Ranbir were among the first to grace the red carpet. While many praised the couple, some criticized the Animal actor for allegedly neglecting his wife during the event.

In response to these claims, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress reacted to a video that highlighted the loving and caring moments shared between the couple at the celebration. The video, posted by a fan page, compiled clips showing Ranbir holding her hand and staying close to her throughout the evening, debunking the negative narratives.

The fan page captioned it, pointing out how social media often overlooks the more genuine, affectionate side of Ranbir, with Alia liking the post, signaling her agreement.

The power couple’s love story started on the sets of their movie Brahmastra. After dating for a while, the couple got married on April 14, 2022, at their apartment in Mumbai in the presence of their family members. In November of that year, the couple was blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Raha Kapoor.

