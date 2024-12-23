Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan to join hands after 10 years of PK? Fans think so because of THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan shared screen space together for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. The Ramayana actor had a cameo appearance in the film which was enough to leave fans in a frenzy. Meanwhile, a recent picture of Kapoor with Mr. Perfectionist’s bodyguard has started speculations amongst fans about their possible collaboration.

A picture has been doing rounds on the internet that features Ranbir Kapoor posing with Aamir Khan’s bodyguard at the latter’s house. In the picture, Ranbir is seen in a gray vest paired with a blue shirt, black running tights, and a matching cap while Khan’s bodyguard is dressed in formal attire. The Ramayana actor wrapped his arm around the bodyguard’s shoulder and beamed a sweet smile, posing on a sunny day.

The speculations around the collaboration between Kapoor and Khan started as the fan page shared the picture with a caption that read, "#RanbirKapoor with #AamirKhan's bodyguard today. Looks like something is cooking between #AamirKhan and #RanbirKapoor."

Reacting to the post, several internet users dropped their comments expressing excitement about the potential collaboration. A user wrote, "I definitely want that Collab hope happen in future" another fan guessed, "Pk 2" and a third fan expressed, "I hope they do a film together" and another fan differed from the speculations and opined, "Normal mile honge."

Notably, the duo joined hands for the first time when Ranbir made his cameo appearance in the Aamir Khan-led comedy-drama film, PK. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film released in 2014 also featured Anushka Sharma and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Ranbir has a jam-packed schedule with an exciting line-up of projects. He will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. In addition to this, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War which will reunite him with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal on-screen.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will soon delight his fans with Sitaare Zameen Par. It was earlier this month while speaking with Deadline Hollywood at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah that he revealed that the bits and pieces of post-production of the film are left. After working on that, they will be able to release the film by the middle of 2025.

