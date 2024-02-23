Alia Bhatt to play Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's protege in her upcoming YRF Spy Universe film? Details inside

YRF Spy Universe is one of the topmost cinematic universes of Bollywood thanks to the star cast and also the way characters from different films are making crossovers making every film exciting. After Tiger and Pathaan's crossovers in each other's films, a film specially dedicated to their clash titled Tiger vs Pathaan is being made. Now we hear that even Alia Bhatt's upcoming spy film in the universe could've a connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Alia Bhatt's connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in YRF Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan came together in 2016 for Dear Zindagi and the fans fell in love with the vibe they created on screen. Now as per Bollywood Life, Alia may be seen as Pathaan's protege in her upcoming spy film in the YRF Spy Universe. The report suggests that the makers of Alia's film which also stars Sharvari Wagh are trying to build a connection with Pathaan. For this several ideas are being discussed and one of them is to show Alia and Sharvari's characters as Pathaan's proteges.

If this happens, then we can expect Pathaan's cameo in Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh starrer as well which will take the entertainment factor of the film to another level.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starring Ranveer Singh in lead. The actress also made her American film debut last year with Netflix's action thriller Heart of Stone. The film featured her in the lead along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film Jigra which is directed by Vasan Bala. The actress who is also co-producing the film took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of candid pictures on social media with her co-star Vedang Raina.

Jigra is backed by Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The much-awaited film is slated to release in theaters on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's latest web series Poachers as an Executive Producer has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Feb 23, 2024.

