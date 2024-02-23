WATCH: Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai in style after she wraps up filming of Vasan Bala’s Jigra in Singapore

Alia Bhatt stands as one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood, juggling between film shoots, promotional commitments, and appearances at various events. Recently, she was in Singapore for the filming of her highly anticipated movie Jigra, helmed by director Vasan Bala. Following the exciting wrap-up of the shoot, she delighted fans by sharing pictures from the set. Today, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned to the city, exuding her signature style and charm.

Alia Bhatt captured at Mumbai airport returning from Singapore post Jigra wrap

On Friday, February 23rd, all eyes were on Alia Bhatt as she graced the Mumbai airport upon her return from Singapore. Adorned in an all-black ensemble, she paired a sleek zipper with trendy pants and stylish shoes, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The addition of chic sunglasses and a black handbag completed her look with finesse.

Opting for a natural, no-makeup appearance, Alia let her radiant beauty shine through, while leaving her hair cascading freely. She walked with confidence, making a striking statement before stepping into her awaiting car.

Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures with Vedang Raina from Jigra wrap

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt treated her Instagram followers to a delightful series of candid snapshots featuring actor Vedang Raina, who is set to play a significant role in Jigra.

In the first photo, the duo sat casually by the waterside, their smiles radiating warmth and camaraderie. The second picture captured a moment of shared laughter, with Alia leaning comfortably on Vedang's shoulder. The final image depicted them in a sweet embrace, symbolizing the bond they share on screen.

Alia's caption added to the excitement, stating, “jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you.”

More about Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra

Described as an action thriller, Jigra is poised to deliver a gripping tale of a daring jailbreak. Helmed by director Vasan Bala, the film is a collaborative effort between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's own production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024.

