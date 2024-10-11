Alia Bhatt wants daughter Raha to watch Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi and her film Student Of The Year first: ‘It's a chill like film...’ 

Alia Bhatt, who currently has a busy work front, often shares in interviews how her daughter, Raha, is the most significant source of joy in her life. Apart from acting, being a mother gives her immense happiness and pride. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she wants Raha to watch her film Student Of The Year first because it is her debut film, it's colorful, and has lots of music, which will be suitable for her age. On the other hand, she would like Raha to watch her father, Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi. She even mentioned that her films Highway, Udta Punjab, and Gangubai Kathiawadi brought the biggest change in her.

Alia Bhatt recently sat down for a conversation with IMDb, where she was asked which film of her and Ranbir she would like her daughter to watch first. The actress replied, "Me, Maybe student of the year because honestly it's the youngest most like chill like film that kids could watch."

Although she isn't too proud of her performance in the film, the doting mother feels the songs would be relevant to Raha's age. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's film, she stated, "I think she would enjoy that with Ranbir, maybe Barfi, I think that's a very child but yeah Barfi is good."

Apart from her personal life, she was asked some questions about her career. Notably, she was asked which performances she thought brought the biggest change in her. In her reply, Alia thoughtfully replied, "I think the first first film that I felt a significant shift in my personality was the film Highway. Maybe it was because I was on the road for so long away from home the first time."

Apart from Highway, the Darlings actress mentioned that her character in Udta Punjab made her uncomfortable. Alia recalled the experience she had and mentioned, she had "physically shut down from the world and emotionally shut down for the time period" to portray her part well.

Moreover, her popular film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is also on the list because Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed it. After completing the film, Alia admitted she walked off as a different person.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Alpha and Sanay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

