Kareena Kapoor looks radiant in ‘every weather’ as she drops BTS PICS from The Buckingham Murders sets; here’s what comes to her rescue

The countdown to the release of The Buckingham Murders has begun. The trailer of the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has increased the excitement among the audience, who cannot wait for the film to hit the big screens. Now, Kareena has dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets in which she looked radiant while shooting in every weather. She also revealed that her hot bag came to her rescue.

Today, September 6, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS glimpses from the sets of her upcoming movie, The Buckingham Murders. In the first picture, Kareena is seen shooting outdoors while wearing a snug jacket. There was a monochromatic shot of her giving a huge smile in between shots.

In the third photograph, Kareena is seen holding a hot bag while standing inside a house set. The last image was of the actress standing under an umbrella and getting her makeup fixed, keeping the hot bag close to her.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Shooting in every weather. PS: Hot bag to the rescue, haha! #7DaysToGo. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on 13th September.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with their love for Kareena Kapoor Khan. One person said, “Beboo and her pink hot bag,” while another wrote, “Awesome pics Kareena ji.”

A user praised her, saying, “Such a magical look,” and another exclaimed, “our gorgeous mama.” Many people left red hearts and fire emojis in the comments to showcase their appreciation.

The cast of The Buckingham Murders includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Assad Raja, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. In the movie, Kareena portrays the character of Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective. She has to investigate the case of a missing child while going through a personal tragedy.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor have produced the crime thriller.

The Buckingham Murders will arrive in cinemas on September 13.

