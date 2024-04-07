Amar Singh Chamkila’s Diljit Dosanjh thinks he lacks necessary qualities to be an actor; here’s why

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his film Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama will start streaming on Netflix on April 12. Diljit who started his career as a singer still considers his interests more learned towards tunes. In a recent interview, Diljit Dosanjh said that he feels he doesn’t have the necessary qualities of an actor.

Diljit Dosanjh says acting is not his forte

In a candid interview with Film Companion, Diljit shared his personal take on acting and fame. Despite his successful foray into acting, Diljit said, "I believe that acting is not my forte; it's a distinct craft. I feel I lack the necessary qualities to be an actor. If an opportunity arises that aligns with my skills and interests, I do consider it, but my main focus is on playing music."

Diljit's natural ease in front of the camera is well-known, yet he admits to moments of self-consciousness. "I often lose awareness of the cameras being there. This is just second nature to me. However, when I do become conscious of them, I feel like I'm being insincere and superficial. The chaos of the set, the crew, and the equipment can sometimes contribute to this feeling of inauthenticity. Those actors who can navigate through all of this are truly remarkable”, he said.

As the interview shifted towards the nuances of dealing with fame, Diljit shared a philosophy that resonates with him deeply. Quoting a line from Amar Singh Chamkila, he said, "Samajhna kuch nahi hota, bas kar jana hota hai," which translates to "Understanding is not necessary, only doing is required."

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

The upcoming movie will explore the life and times of the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s, Chamkila will also feature Parineeti Chopra playing the singer’s wife. The movie has been bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

Diljit who was last seen in Crew also starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu will next feature in the third part of his popular franchise Jatt & Juliet.

